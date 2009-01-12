Finding your audience is an art, not a science. You aim for a general ballpark, but there comes a point where the ball is going to fall where it falls. Consider what you’re writing and start to daydream about who you are talking to. Remember that each person who reads your work has a one on one relationship to it. So while you might be speaking to many people, you’re actually speaking to one at a time. Take time to envision them one at a time. Post a picture of who you’re writing for at your desk.