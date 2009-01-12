advertisement
Asus’ Eee Keyboard: The Tiny Media PC You’ve Been Waiting For?

By Kit Eaton1 minute Read

One oddity that popped up at CES last week was the Asus Eee Keyboard–it’s basically an entire functioning PC with a 5-inch touchscreen display crammed into not much more space than a conventional dumb QWERTY unit.

And now that some of its specs are surfacing online, after Asus itself was a bit mercurial about its capabilities during the show, it looks like it might turn out to be one hell of a fascinating gizmo. According to sources who’ve spoken to Boy Genius Report, it’s got a 1.6 GHz Atom processor inside, along with 1GB of DDR2 memory and either a 16GB or 32GB solid-state drive. Better yet it supposedly has 802.11n wireless, Bluetooth 2.0, twin USB sockets, and audio out and microphone connectors. Most interestingly of all it also has an HDMI-out connector.

Does this mean that Asus has created a machine that would satisfy many people in search of a media PC? All you’d have to do is hook it up to your HDTV and add a high-capacity external hard drive (or even a NAS one, with wireless N speeds.)

It all depends on the graphics capabilities of the PC, and perhaps whether it’ll accept media expansion cards. We won’t have long to find out, in any case: Asus’ CEO Johnny Shih has said it’ll be on the market within six months.

[Gizmodo via RegHardware, BGR]

