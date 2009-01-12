advertisement
CTL Launches Intel Classmate 2Go Tablet PC

By Kit Eaton1 minute Read

Intel’s first Classmate PC followed in the footsteps of Nick Negroponte’s One Laptop Per Child XO PC by being a similarly cheap, robust portable PC intended for educational use. Last year Intel upgraded the specification to the Classmate 2, but it’s taken until now for a machine to surface. It’s produced by CTL and it’s essentially a pretty snazzy convertible tablet format netbook with a built-in carrying handle.

Inside there’s a 1.6GHz Atom N270 with 1GB of RAM, a 60 GB hard drive and 802.11 b/g Wi-Fi. The display’s an LED-lit 8.9-incher with resistive touchscreen and 1024 x 600-pixel resolution, there’s also a fully rotatable 1.3-megapixel webcam and the 6-cell battery gives it about 5 hours of run time. It’s compact and looks pretty ruggedly-constructed, and weighs in at just 2.9 pounds.

In fact the only disappointment of the XP-running machine may be that it’s selling for a high $550 per unit.

In comparison, Asus’ similarly-specced top-end Eee 1000H netbook is not a tablet PC, but it’s selling for around $480. And buying one of the OLPC XO PCs for $399 gets you a machine and provides another identical one to a child in the developing world under the Give One/Get One program. The hardware specs aren’t quite up to the Classmate 2’s, with a slower processor, smaller memory and heavier package–though it does have the unique Sugar OS aimed at education.

Of course, you’ll most likely be buying CTL’s Classmate 2 PC for your own uses, rather than worrying about it’s adoption in the developing world.

[2GoPC via Engadget]

