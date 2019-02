This is a world where people are fully aware of climate concerns and other worries but have a belief in science, human ingenuity and the power of free markets to sort everything out. It is a world of radical re-engineering and inventiveness; biotechnology and nanotechnology, both driven by a free market. Clean tech is huge and brands are squeaky clean, both in terms of transparency but also in terms of carbon neutrality. Winning brands build platforms using science and technology.