Scenarios for the Future of Brands

In these times of rampant uncertainty looking forwards has become something of a necessity. What will life be like in 2020 for a new generation experiencing the impact of such things as climate change, biotechnology and virtual reality and what will brands look like in this world?

Thinking about the future of brands has been done many times before, but I think that using a scenario-based approach may be something of a first. I will post some detail on each ‘world’ over the next few days. This work has been developed with Wayde Bull and Oliver Freeman by the way.