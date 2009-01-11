Vanguard Governance: Part III – Roles, Rigor, and Structure

Separate the board chair and CEO functions. I believe it is in the interest of the “owners” of the corporation – shareholders (for-profit) or the community (nonprofits) – for the chair to be independent; at the same time, the chair can be a strong partner in helping the CEO to succeed. The trend to separate roles is growing in the U.S. but still only among fewer than half of S & P 500 companies, while in Europe most companies separate the roles of chair and CEO. (Even among U.S. boards where the CEO is the chair, almost all have established a new role of non-executive lead or presiding director as of 2007, as compared to a minority of companies in 2003.) In the nonprofit sector, separation of the roles of board chair and CEO is standard practice.