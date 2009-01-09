They Didn’t Hate it Enough to Kill It

When one of my daughters learned that I was a blogger for Fast Company, she thought it was very cool. But then she asked me, “Dad, did you even know what a blog was, did they have to explain it to you?” Of course, she was just joking. After all, she knows how hip and cool her Dad is, right. Ok. Who’s joking now? Truth be told, I was familiar with blogs, but became more intimate with them about three years ago when ING launched its first internal blog titled, Rough Drafts.

I often tell folks how proud I am to have an Internal Communications team who not only understands, but also executes on making communications to our internal stakeholders “easier.” They understand that employees are talking differently and that they are often times considered more credible sources of information than our own CEO. This was one of the drivers for creating the internal blog. Initially, Rough Drafts’ purpose was to discuss our brand — “easier” — and build a sense of community among employees. It transformed into much more. How did we do it?

We worked closely with our business partners in Legal, Human Resources and Compliance to get approval to even have an internal blog. We developed a clear governance process outlining how to blog, terms and conditions for employee engagement and comment approvals. For example, we don’t allow anonymous postings, and the weekly blog is monitored by Internal Communications. As our business partners stated, “We don’t hate the idea enough to kill it,” so we were set to move forward with Rough Drafts.

Who would write the blog? Our Internal Communications folks didn’t want an executive or communications person writing it. Instead, our initial blogger was an employee from Finance who was interested in the communications field and eager to volunteer. After the first year, we would sponsor a contest and allow employees to vote for their Rough Drafts blogger based on sample blog posts.