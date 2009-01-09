Defensive Stocks: Few and Far Between

Remember when your grandfather believed he was “investing” in the future by purchasing shares of General Motors? Back then there was an the old saying, “What’s good for GM is good for America.” GM was the bluest of blue chips, a rock-solid company and a rock-solid investment that nobody had any reason to doubt.

But in our book, The Big Gamble: Are You Investing or Speculating? we exposed a lot of the false concepts and myths about so-called investing. We postulated that what you call investing, is really nothing more than pure speculation and in fact, nothing is safe. You need look no further than the financial news of the past few months to see the reality of those statements.

The term blue chip has lost its luster, and now we can’t even rely on “defensive stocks” to hedge our portfolios. Defensive stocks are those that represent the basic consumer staples like food, utilities, tobacco and health care. Defensive stocks don’t have the flash and sizzle that the tech stocks did a few years ago. No, these are the slow steady plodders that avoid getting caught up in market giddiness. Regardless of the state of the economy, people still need to eat, drink, take their meds, use basic toiletries and household products, and heat their homes.

Of all the stocks traded on the major exchanges, 5,369 lost value in 2008, that’s 88% of the market listings. Among those, 4,407 were down 25% or more, and when you find a high-profile defensive stock like Coca-Cola on that list, all bets are off!

Defensive stocks have typically fared pretty well during extreme economic contractions, or at least if they do lose value, they don’t fall quite as fast and hard as the overall market. But nothing about today’s economic chaos is typical.

Families were already feeling the pinch of rising prices for food, utilities and unemployment. Then the financial market meltdown pulled the rug out from under them.

Now consumers are cutting back on health care spending from medical and dental appointments to prescription drugs. According to IMS Health, a market research group, the number of prescriptions filled in the first quarter of 2008 fell 0.5% and 1.97% in the second, compared with the same periods in 2007. Doctor’s office visits have fallen 1.2% between July 2007 and 2008. In a survey conducted by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners 22% of consumers said they’ve cut down on seeing a doctor because of the cost and another 11% said they’ve scaled back on prescription drugs to save money. Those stats translate into declining values on Wall Street and your portfolios.