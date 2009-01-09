The Promise of Mentoring

Mentoring has become a buzzword of sorts and a lot of ink (or typing) has been devoted to the topic. Often the first advice given to a woman starting her career in technology, “get a mentor” has become the de-facto touted solution for advancement. While mentoring has many definitions, viewing it as a relationship focused on learning is a great place to start.

There is good reason for the popularity of mentoring. Social science research has demonstrated that being mentored leads to:

higher job satisfaction

higher promotion rates

higher future income

increased work success

higher retention rates

With such benefits, there is no reason for companies that wish to retain and advance top talent not to support mentoring. The reasons for employees to do it are similarly compelling (income, advancement, satisfaction). And yet, many people have yet to engage in mentoring or do not know where to start. Several factors, some individual and some organizational, can keep mentoring from delivering on its promise.

Individual barriers to mentoring

First, there is a problem of access. Employees who are in a minority in an organization, such as technical women or under-represented minorities, are more likely to be excluded from social networks, which makes their ability to find mentors more difficult. Women perceive more barriers in accessing a mentor, citing lack of access and the dearth of availability of female mentors.. Other researchers, also have documented how women tend to be excluded from influential social networks, further limiting their access to mentors.

Second, not everyone is ready to be mentored. Many enter mentoring relationships without having thought about what they want their career to progress to, what they want to get out of the relationship, and may not be in a place where they are self-aware enough to welcome the inevitable “feedback” that comes with a mentoring relationship.

Organizational barriers to mentoring