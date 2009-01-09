advertisement
10 Architectural Wonders of 2008

By Linda Tischler1 minute Read

Quick! Name 2008’s most award-winning bridge! Stuck? Then how about the Residential Project of the Year? Or the best Green Roof projects of 2008? If you’re coming up short, you might want to pick up a copy of the just-published Almanac of Architecture and Design 2009.

