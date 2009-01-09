Harnessing the Internet for Social Good

Traditional Indian herbal medicine, Ayurveda, is based on certain constitutional characteristics of the human being called doshas. There are three doshas, vata, pitta and kapha; most of us are a combination of any two of them.

An Ayurvedic physician determines your dosha, and then prescribes you a

diet, herbs, and a lifestyle to optimize your health. Like Chinese

medicine, Ayurveda has grown more popular as allopathic medicine has

grown more expensive, technology-focused, and impersonal.

Today I landed in Delhi to see my favorite Ayurvedic doctor, Dr. Partap

Chauhan <http://in.youtube.com/watch?v=y4e7KmoNaBk> . When I met him in

1999, the commercial internet was in its infancy, and yet his company

was already selling Ayurvedic remedies over the web. They also had set

up a call center of Ayurvedic doctors who answered questions from

people in rural villages. Representatives in these villages were given

cell phones, and the owners of cell phones became entrepreneurs,

charging the patients to make a call to the doctor in Delhi. This form

of telemedicine, if I remember correctly, was initially funded in a

partnership with MIT. When you realize all this took place ten years

ago, when telemedicine wasn’t being practiced in the US at all, you

understand how necessity in India is the mother of invention.

This company Jiva. com <http://www.jiva.com> typifies the mystery and

glory of India, a country where the power may not always work, but the

latest technologies are combined with the oldest traditions for social

good.

I’m currently visiting Dr. Chauhan’s clinic, helping his team expand its

business <http://www.jiva.com> through social media. In the nearly

ten years I’ve known this company, they have opened six clinics and

built a school for 1000 Indian children in a suburb of Delhi, Faridabad.

They have now bought land for a new Ayurvedic campus to be constructed

south of Delhi. These have been financed through the sale of Ayurvedic

products and consultations. Dr. Chauhan lectures all over the world.

Jiva.com <http://www.jiva.com> has always been a social venture whose

mission was to sell Ayurvedic therapies and use the proceeds to fund a

school where Indian children would learn new life skills for the modern

world –problem solving and critical thinking especially. I just got

here this afternoon, but I’ve already had a necklace of mums given to me

by the students, and I have a tour of all the clinics and the new land

ahead of me.

I’m sure I will have more to say about this wonderful company. Talk

about whether it is possible to start a company during a downturn — try

starting one in India. Talk about whether it’s possible to grow a

company outside Silicon Valley — this one’s growing quite nicely in

Delhi.