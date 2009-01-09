Getting Invited to the Green Party

One of Thomas Friedman’s messages in his latest book, “Hot, Flat, and Crowded” is that the green economy is not having a real impact yet on the huge problems like climate change that we face. In his chapter “205 Easy Ways to Save the Earth” he says that there is no green revolution yet on the scale needed to solve things, but more of a “green party”, with consumers looking for quick and easy solutions. Friedman is an astute observer, and I agree with most of what he writes. I’d like to make a distinction here though that I think might be important.

“We are trying to change the climate system – to avoid the unmanageable and manage the unavoidable!” Friedman writes, expressing the scale of the problem and his frustration with the lack of coordinated global action. It is true that we have yet to take significant action at the national level on climate change or replacing fossil fuels with renewable energy. Despite state and regional efforts like the RGGI, there is still no national price on carbon in the US, and we are a long way from success in the next international climate agreement, one which needs to include the US, China, and India. These are big steps, and necessary ones to get where we need to go. So far the CO 2 levels in the atmosphere just keep on rising, with no evidence of any slowing.

Government action on a scale this large is not likely to be easy. Friedman is right about this also I think. There are entrenched interests who are not excited about putting a price on carbon to fight climate change. They will fight it using every weapon in their arsenal, including lobbyists, money and media.