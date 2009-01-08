I’m Not Your B*#^h!

A few days ago I was referred to as “The Help.”

Who says that?

Why don’t I provide a little context for you: A gentleman from IT came by my office to make sure that I was happy with the upgraded keyboard he ha d left for me (since I had been out when he dropped it off). Additionally, he came to personally tell me how he was handling another problem I was having, so that I could trust it was under control. The executive assistant around the corner from me walked by and said to the IT guy, “Stop flirting with the help!”

This assistant is of the late Boomer generation, with children around the same age as me. So at this point, I’m trying to decide is this a generational thing…a gender thing…or a position thing. (Did I mention I’m a manager?)

Google “the help” and it turns out there’s even a company called The Help Company: “The Help Company also offers you a premier list of consultants to train your domestic staff. Your house will run like a five star hotel in areas such as laundry, cooking, housekeeping, etiquette, and organization.”