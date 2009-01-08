Balance: Take One Challenge At A Time

As we look at what makes Keiser University so successful , we must review all the ways it is different from a traditional university. At Keiser, most students have jobs, so they must find a way to complete courses in a timely, efficient and manageable way.

Since adult students want to get classes done quickly, they must find a way to balance school with work and life. Typically, they can’t, nor do they want, to take three classes at a time. They also can’t afford to take two weeks off of work to cram for multiple exams at the end of the year.

Keiser meets this need by structuring its classes so that students only take one class at a time at an accelerated rate, take an exam, and then move on to the next class. A typical college student would take three or four classes all at once over a semester. A Keiser student, on the other hand, takes three or four classes over the semester but does them one after another.

At the end of the semester, a Keiser student has done as much work as a full-time student in a traditional school, but they only had to deal with one topic at a time. Keiser’s Web site explains the course load:

“As a student, you will attend one class at a time for four weeks and take your final exam before moving on to your next class. This schedule eliminates juggling several classes or multiple assignments and exams simultaneously. This focused approach on a single class, combined with small class size, ensures easy access to faculty and hands-on education that meets your needs.”

Ask yourself the following question to see if this approach works for your business model: Is there a way for me to methodically build knowledge or capital for my business, employees and clients?