Wallpaper Magazine’s Design Awards 2009

What do Kanye West, French architect Jean Nouvel, and an Aussie product designer have in common? They were all judges for Wallpaper’s Design Awards 2009. The results were just posted. The winners include the new BMW museum in Munich, pictured above, that was whispered about in awed tones even before it was finished. Below, an elegant radiator that looks like a loosely coiled garden hose that tied for Best New Domestic Appliance:

And here, “Boomframe,” a concept for a high-rise window that folds out into a balcony, won Most Life-Enhancing Product (never mind that it’s probably cheaper just to build a balcony, or that few windows would be large enough to be retrofitted like this):

Stateside, a new restaurant in Boston designed by Office dA won Best New Restaurant: