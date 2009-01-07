Virtual What?

With the ink not yet dry on our New Year’s resolutions, here are three ways to get 10–15 more hours out of your week. That is a lot of gym time. Saving “just an hour a day,” successful businesses and entrepreneurs have time for just about anything, including being more successful.

Ah, the elusive work/life balance. For successful entrepreneurs and business people like yourself, work/life balance might seem like an oxymoron. But the good news is that it doesn’t have to be.

Ask yourself this important question: “How am I spending each hour of my day?” Chances are, if you’re like most other entrepreneurs and businesses, each hour of your work day is spent on some combination of checking and responding to emails, answering the phone, responding to voicemail messages, writing letters, and meeting with clients and referral partners. It can definitely be chaotic and stressful on a daily basis!

To increase your peace of mind and decrease some of the chaos in your work/life, here are a few easy-to-implement tips that Sarah Leah Gootnick, founder of Secretary in Israel LLC, shared with me and I use today. Start slowly, implement one at a time, and you’ll notice a major time savings for you, as well as an increased balance in your life.

Our 3 secret tips 🙂

1. Reduce Emails in Your Inbox 🙂