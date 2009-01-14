Career Advice from Jeff Hicks and Alex Bogusky, Crispin Porter + Bogusky

1. If someone wanted to land a job at your company today, how would you recommend they do it?

We have an amazing internship program and it’s proven to be the best way into CPB. Our bias is for home-grown talent and this is typically a leg up for entry positions. As a generally unstructured place that is always committed to more than is humanly possible, the internship program isn’t make-work or fetching coffee. Interns have produced commercials, pitched and won multi-million dollar accounts (we can’t say who, but you’d be impressed) and presented to clients. It’s real work and a great way to try on the agency with no strings attached.

2. What is the best piece of career advice you’ve ever been given, and who gave it?

Follow your heart and money will follow you. They didn’t say it like that, but that’s what they meant. Wealth tends to follow passion. The inverse of faking interest in pursuit of wealth is blindingly transparent and doomed at the outset.

3. If you were job hunting in this economy, where would you look?

The back draft of the economy has devastated many great businesses that didn’t deserve to fail. Consequently, the field has been weaned and innovation is at a virtual standstill. There is more room for new thinking than there has been in years. It’s also a time where a bit of elbow grease and risk can be exchanged for equity. If I were looking for a job I’d want to a part of the next wave of innovation and I’d want to be involved as an owner. Things will recover and having a part of the action can be enormously fulfilling.