Career Advice from Rick Webb, Cofounder and COO of Barbarian Group

1. If someone wanted to land a job at your company today, how would you recommend they do it?

By ignoring the existence of our company and plowing all of their energies into doing the most compelling, creative, positive things they can do, whether it’s for a client, a charity, for art or themselves. Make something amazing. And be nice.

2. What is the best piece of career advice you’ve ever been given, and who gave it?

In 1998, Wired magazine ran an article detailing the salaries for tech professionals at web startups vs. advertising agencies. It strongly suggested that working for peanuts and options wasn’t as preferable to working for large amounts of cold, hard cash. It got me into the ad world, and it hardened my skepticism for businesses that aren’t self-sufficient. I’ve been thankful for it ever since.

3. If you were job hunting in this economy, where would you look?

With this company being born in late 2001, I am a firm believer in the theory that the downturn is an opportunity to build something new. It forces you to be resourceful, flexible, and rapidly profitable. If I were looking for a job, I’d start my own company right now, just like in ’01.

Read more Top Jobs 2009