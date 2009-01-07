Universal Everything’s Forever Video Installation Is Enchanting

If you find yourself in London anytime in the next month, it’s worth trotting over to the V&A museum for a mesmerizing installation. In the museum’s gardens, the design studio Universal Everything has set up a screen that displays a sinuous, ever-changing animation alongside a willowy soundtrack that’s one half Broken Social Scene, one half New Agey. But what’s interesting is that the animation never repeats itself, and neither does the soundtrack. Rather, the form is generated on the fly by a computer program, in response to the music. The music itself is automatically and randomly generated, so that everyday and every minute of the exhibition will be different. As Matt Pyke, Universal Everything’s founder, describes it, “We put all of our energy in at the beginning and then just pressed play and let it run.”

If you can’t make to London, the results are viewable on a podcast. Univesal Everything’s website for the project also gives you a close up of the animations, about halfway down.

[Via Creative Review]