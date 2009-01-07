No Campus and No Campus Life – Keiser University Focuses on Learning

Yesterday I started my overview of Keiser University , the leading post-secondary university in Florida. As I mentioned, Keiser was founded by a mother-and-son team that saw a need in adult education. Their brain child, Keiser University, has spread across the state satisfying the educational needs of working adults.

Once they decided on the “who” answer, the Keisers needed to design the best system to reach their target audience and design a university that was suited uniquely to them.

The adult students that attend Keiser University are not looking for campus life. They want to learn and get home quickly to their families. They don’t care much about frat parties or loafing around on the grass. So instead of a large traditional campus, Keiser University operates out of many offices spread throughout its region.

This approach has numerous advantages. The model probably costs less (imagine a university with no grounds crew or sports facilities). Since the locations are disbursed, it is easier for students to find a location close to home.

But in my view, the most important strategic advantage to this is that traditional universities are less likely to copy this model. To appeal to a traditional university’s core customers (recent high school graduates), these schools must offer a vibrant student life.

Since Keiser University students already have a life that usually includes jobs and families, they don’t seek a sprawling campus with a plethora of activities.

Can this broad approach work for your business or future endeavor? Ask yourself this question: Can I better serve my target audience with several smaller locations verses one large site?