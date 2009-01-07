Be an Outstanding Performer in 2009

This is a blog about personal and professional success. If you’ve read it in 2008 – and if you have, I thank you — you know that in my Amazon.com bestseller, Straight Talk for Success , I point out that successful people have five things in common:

1. Successful people are self confident.

2. Successful people create positive personal impact.

3. Successful people are outstanding performers.

4. Successful people are dynamic communicators.

5. Successful people are interpersonally competent.

As we begin 2009, I will do a brief recap of each of these. Today’s focus is outstanding performance.

There are three things essential for becoming an outstanding performer.

• You have to remain technically competent. The half life of knowledge gets shorter every day. Become a lifelong learner to remain technically competent throughout your career.

• You need to set and achieve high goals. Set milestones to help you keep on track with your goals. Focus on your goals every day. Do at least one thing every day that moves you closer to accomplishing each of your goals.

• You need to be well organized. Manage your time, stress, workspace and lifestyle well.