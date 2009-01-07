Best — And Worst — Brand Extensions Of 2008

It’s hard work building a big, recognizable brand. Naturally, once they’ve built one, most companies find it irresistible to try and extend that brand love to other products. Sometimes this is a good idea: Starbucks’s lattes are good; Starbucks’s latte ice cream is pretty yummy too.

But there are pitfalls in this innovation-by-extension strategy, none more egregious, perhaps, than the late, un-lamented Hooters Air airlines.

So each January we look forward to hearing the most hare-brained lunacy the R&D elves at various major American companies have perpetrated in the past year. For this, we have to thank the marketing newsweekly, Brandweek, and the innovation consultancy Tipping Sprung, which polls nearly 700 marketing big shots for their opinions to compile its annual Brand Extension Survey

.

This year’s winners for the best brand extensions include Coppertone sunglasses, Mr. Clean Performance Car Washes, Juicy Crittoure (a pampered pet line of doggie duds), and Zagat physician ratings. All logical, if not particularly mind-boggling ideas.

But it’s the losers we love, and this year produced some doozies. Our faves:

1.) Burger King men’s apparel (Stack a cheesy shirt on top of a hamburger brown pair of pants and accessorize with a lettuce green tie and a cardboard crown?),

2.) Kellogg’s hip-hop streetwear (Tony the Tiger hoodies and Rice Krispies trainers?),

3.) Kanye West trip-booking web site (discount rates at the Heartbreak Hotel?).

4.) La-Z-Boy spas. (forget the masseuse. Just turn on the magic fingers.)