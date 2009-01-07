Discontent Leads to Success

Thirty years ago, a man named Arthur Keiser embarked on a research study that never truly ended. While working at a state university, he saw a gap between what traditional universities were offering students and what students really needed. Arthur began studying how education in the United States is evolving, specifically exploring why the existing educational system was overlooking the educational needs of working adults.

As a true innovator, Arthur did more than test and measure. He and his mother together constructed a never-ending experiment that has emerged as one of the leading for-profit universities in the country. Today his experiment, Keiser University, serves 14,000 full-time students, produces over $500 million in economic impact annually, and employs 2,400 people (most of whom are faculty). And Keiser University is likely to grow even faster during this recession.

How did a mother and son pair, with little backing, build such a successful organization? The answers to this question reveal classic “outthinker” behavior. They do things differently because they see things differently.

Reach and Sustain Discontent

All great innovations, my research shows, are born out of a deep state of discontent. This is why true innovations historically come from resource-deprived geographies. This is why advances in alternative fuels heats up only after fuel prices rise. It is a fundamental rule of nature that for things to rise they must first fall.

The Keisers reached such a discontented state in the mid 1970s, and like other successful innovators I have featured in this blog, they work hard to keep this discontented state. Describing the first insight that drove him to launch Keiser University, Arthur says, “It goes back to when I was a teaching assistant at the University of Florida. I realized that the public university system wasn’t where I wanted to be. I saw a need for a career-based education.”

While universities were designed to build a broad base of knowledge and research, Keiser University would focus on just one goal: helping an adult make a career leap.