INTERVIEW: Zappos CEO, Tony Hsieh

I recently saw a Tweet that caught my attention. It was from Tony Hsieh, CEO of Zappos and it reminded me of my first day as a HR manager.

I was brand new to the hotel. Arrived at work all anxious and ready to start. Someone showed me to my office and, while I was poking around looking at everything, my boss ran in, threw his suit jacket on my chair and said he would be back later.

Odd…so I followed him to see what kind of commotion he was running to. Well, it was the kitchen…specifically, the dishroom. It seems the dishwasher went on break and never came back. No one realized it until…well um, we were out of dishes. So, the general manager was washing dishes.

And, within seconds…so was this brand new human resources manager.

So when I saw Tony’s tweet…I couldn’t help but smile. Had to reach out and see if he would share some of his thoughts with the Bartender. And, Tony was nice enough to oblige:

1. You made headlines with your honest and open approach during Zappos recent layoffs. We hear so much about how employees feel when their job is eliminated. Can you share a little bit of what it feels like when a CEO realizes they have to eliminate jobs?

When we laid off employees in early November, we posted on our blogs the same email that was sent to our employees: