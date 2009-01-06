Mac Rumors Live Hacked During Apple Keynote (NSFW)

Mac Rumors, among the most popular and best-known websites covering Apple, was hacked during its live coverage of today’s MacWorld keynote presentation. Readers were shocked when one of the liveblog’s auto-updating text messages said: “Steve Jobs Just Died.” Many thought this was a poorly worded joke, but then a retraction was posted shortly after. From there the text messages got more esoteric and vulgar. (Screens below — NSFW due to expletives.) It’s unclear which group of pranksters is responsible for the intrusion, but the they were making plenty of jokes about the security features of Apple products.