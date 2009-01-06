advertisement
Mac Rumors Live Hacked During Apple Keynote (NSFW)

By Kevin Ohannessian1 minute Read

Mac Rumors, among the most popular and best-known websites covering Apple, was hacked during its live coverage of today’s MacWorld keynote presentation. Readers were shocked when one of the liveblog’s auto-updating text messages said: “Steve Jobs Just Died.” Many thought this was a poorly worded joke, but then a retraction was posted shortly after. From there the text messages got more esoteric and vulgar. (Screens below — NSFW due to expletives.) It’s unclear which group of pranksters is responsible for the intrusion, but the they were making plenty of jokes about the security features of Apple products.

MacRumorsLive

