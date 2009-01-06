Create Positive Personal Impact in 2009

This is a blog about personal and professional success. If you’ve read it in 2008 you know that in my Amazon.com bestseller, Straight Talk for Success , I point out that successful people have five things in common:

1. Successful people are self confident.

2. Successful people create positive personal impact.

3. Successful people are outstanding performers.

4. Successful people are dynamic communicators.

5. Successful people are interpersonally competent.

As we begin 2009, I will do a brief recap of each of these. Today’s focus is creating positive personal impact.

If you want to create positive personal impact, you need to do three things.

1. Develop, nurture and constantly promote your personal brand. Figure out the two or three things for which you want to be known. Consistently act in a manner that will get you known that way.

2. Dress for success; be impeccable in your presentation of self. Look in the mirror on your way out the door. Make sure that your appearance shows that you respect not only yourself, but the people you will meet that day.

3. Finally, know and follow the basic rules of etiquette. If you know the rules for a given social situation, you can concentrate on the conversation without having to worry about if you are acting appropriately. Remember the most important etiquette rule of all is simple – make the people around you feel comfortable.