The Death of ‘Cruel Arrogance’?

The Wall Street Journal had a remarkable piece this past weekend on the banking boom and bust of Iceland. An entire economy – currency and all – obliterated. Beyond the appalling failures of the credit system, the most chilling observation emerging from the story is the fact that most players were under the age of 35. Take Larus Welding, the 32 year old CEO of Glitnir Bank who ran the ‘Icesave’ service that led hundreds of thousands of Britons to sock their money away in his Icelandic bank. He led them straight off a cliff along with millions of dollars of other people’s money.

One of the smartest guys I knew in college went into investment banking with JP Morgan in the early 90’s; bright, funny, loyal and exceedingly talented. I visited him at the Hotel Nikko in Mexico City one weekend as he worked on a project for the Mexican government’s oil industry (he was with the consulting firm McKinsey then – prior to his JP Morgan days).

We were both only a couple of years out of school. Shortly after I arrived, we sat at a bar with drinks in our hands, laughing and sharing stories. I must have shaken my head at something he said – truly I do not remember – but he asked me very earnestly, ‘what is it about what I do that bugs you so much?’

I bumbled through a very poor answer. We laughed. We drank more. We never really talked much about it again. But I have though about it over and over again in the intervening years.

The answer is arrogance. More accurately, it is not arrogance, rather ‘arrogance with cruelty.’ My friend did not have that ‘arrogance with cruelty’ He was too good of a guy to lose himself so completely. But he had been around it enough to smell it. To wonder about it. Perhaps even to emulate it at times.

Of course arrogance is sometimes needed. It is needed to step into situations where others are timid. It is needed when decisive action is the only thing that can salvage the moment. It is needed countless times in countless ways by the people who are in the fray battling and scraping their way through the mess at the outside envelope of our society. Most people would not want to go there – but they certainly do not mind living under the blanket of economic prosperity created by the efforts of those less timid.