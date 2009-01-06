HTC S743 Sliding-QWERTY Cellphone For Business Users

HTC has just pulled the wraps off its US-bound S743 cellphone. It’s a variation on the S740 sold in Europe, and it’s a smooth-looking candybar with traditional 12-key keypad and a full sideways-sliding QWERTY keyboard.

It’s also a non-touchscreen device, apparently “ideal for those who prefer a more traditional user interface,” and has a 2.4-inch QVGA screen. The phone’s body copies the HTC Touch Diamond’s faceted shape, weighs 4.9-ounces and is a narrow 1.7-inches wide. Inside there’s Windows Mobile 6.1 purring away, and HTC’s highlighting that it’s designed for “an outstanding voice experience,” and “interfaces seamlessly with Microsoft Exchange as well as personal POP3 and IMAP4 email protocols” and has IM standards built-in.

As a result the phone, with its simple, dark looks, keyboard and non-touchscreen, seems aimed more at the business market–its HSDPA connectivity making for fast access to your emails while on the move, but the smallish LCD making it less of an Internet-surfing device.

The S743 will be available during the first quarter 2009 through select retail outlets, which includes Dell.com and Cdw.com, price to be announced.

[image via Infosyncworld]