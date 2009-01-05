NHL’s Winter Classic At Wrigley Scores In The TV Ratings

Usually, a televised hockey game is like a Dennis Kucinich presidential campaign: a low-scoring affair not worthy of further examination. But last week’s Winter Classic was a hit, and an intriguing one at that. The first hockey game ever played at Wrigley Field drew the biggest TV audience for a regular season NHL game in almost 13 years. It even outdrew last year’s contest by 12 percent.

Admittedly, the two million-plus fans are a fraction of the audience that tuned in to watch the dramatic NFL wild-card game between the Chargers and Colts. But not bad for just a two-year-old event.



As I mentioned last week in Marketing Lessons from the Frozen Confines of Wrigley Field, hockey remains the runt of major sports. The NHL has actually been around longer then the NFL, NBA, and NASCAR, but it’s nowhere near the juggernaut that they are. Of course, this is a sport based on ice-skating, which remains a foreign concept to most Americans, like commuting to work by dogsled.

So you have to give the NHL a hand for the Winter Classic between rivals Chicago and Detroit. Apparently, there are pro hockey games all winter (Don’t worry, I had no idea either.) But this one game, an otherwise meaningless, midseason match-up, draws the biggest hockey audience of the year, bigger than the Stanley Cup (sorry, hockey-lingo for World Series).

A couple of years ago, the league realized it needed an event that would compel fans of teams that aren’t playing in the game to tune in as well as those of us who don’t follow hockey (My friends in Raleigh, N.C. swear that the city has an NHL team. Good one, guys).

League officials were inspired by the NFL, which managed to turn the Super Bowl into a national holiday. The NHL even hired a couple of former NHL executives, including John Collins, formerly the president of the Cleveland Browns and now the NHL’s COO.

Collins and company created a new New Year’s Day tradition from scratch, an outdoor hockey game. And yes, despite the fact that last year’s game, played on the Buffalo Bills’ field, was the first such event, they called it a classic just the same.