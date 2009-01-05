Looking ahead to Q1 of 2009

Jose D. Roncal

www.financialspeculation.com

We’ve all heard the old adage, “it’s always darkest before the dawn.” But exactly when can we expect things to lighten up? There’s so much paranoia and mistrust with a stock market in the tank and so many businesses already filing, or preparing to file, for bankruptcy, that while peering into the darkness, we see less than promising news for the first quarter of 2009.

Retailers will still be picking through the rubble of a disastrous holiday season. Some experts are predicting that we’ll witness the highest number of retail store bankruptcies in 35 years—from small shops to entire malls and from electronics to apparel. Many predict that the future retail industry will be streamlined with fewer outlets, brands and even thinner profits.

More banks will fail as they’re unable to absorb vast write-downs from commercial loan losses and credit card defaults. This will be system wide across the banking industry and more regional banks will collapse. This is despite the fact banks are hording cash so they’ll have a buffer against their own potential losses. Citigroup has already received a Fed cash infusion of $25 billion and expects another $20 billion, but I don’t believe it’s going to be enough to get them out of the woods. So watch out for Citigroup and at least another major bank to be further nationalized.

It’s obvious that the auto industry won’t have any stellar earning news to report. In spite of the $6 billion of government aid, it remains to be seen whether or not GM and Chrysler will be able to land on their feet. Even with a $5 billion stake in the automaker’s financing arm, GMAC, I’m not holding my breath about this easing the credit crisis any time soon.