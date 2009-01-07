Let’s Turn The White House Into A ‘Passive House’

Dear Mr. President and Obama Administration,

Thank you for asking my vision. I very much appreciate that a key point of your energy agenda is efficiency. I’d like to draw your attention to one approach to energy efficient building, which is called Passive House (or German Passivhaus). The main advantages of Passive House are:

-It is the most stringent residential energy efficiency standard in the world

-It is proven in about 15,000 units in Europe (and a few in the US), with extensive post-occupancy validation

-It achieves minimum life-cycle cost, as well as minimum cost to achieve net-zero energy A Passive House in most if not all US climates will maintain survivable or better interior conditions through an extended energy outage.

The approach was developed in Germany, although it is based on research conducted on low-energy housing built in the United States and Canada.

The core strategy of Passive House is to more or less eliminate heating energy needs, which account for the bulk of residential energy consumption. Its cost-effectiveness is achieved by reducing peak heating load to the extent that a conventional heating system can be eliminated, partly offsetting extra costs for insulation, air tightness, and special components. The consequent peak heating load is equivalent to the power of a hair dryer. In combination with the Passive House approach to lighting, appliances, and so on, it becomes practical and affordable to meet all energy needs with renewable sources.

This approach may not be appropriate, at least without some adaptation, for all areas of the United States, depending on climate and other factors. Further, it is not in principle anything new: similar excellent work based on the same concepts has been underway here for decades. However, it is plainly obvious that Passive House merits our careful study, if not wholesale adoption: it has lead to far more units of energy efficient housing, all of them at much lower energy consumption, and with a higher rate of measured success, than any other effort undertaken anywhere, ever. One reason may be that it is so well packaged as to enable any competent professional to design an ultra-low energy building. Another is ease of verification (see below).

Passive House has established a presence in the United States (www.passivehouse.us <http://www.passivehouse.us> <http://www.passivehouse.us/> ), and has engaged many of the country’s best experts on energy-efficient building. The New York Times recently published an article on Passive House (http://www.nytimes.com/2008/12/27/world/europe/27house.html?_r=1&ei=5070&emc=eta1).

In January 2008, the European Parliament called on the Commission to “propose a binding requirement that all new buildings needing to be heated and/or cooled be constructed to passive house or equivalent non-residential standards from 2011…” (http://www.europarl.europa.eu/sides/getDoc.do?pubRef=-//EP//TEXT+REPORT+A6-2008-0003+0+DOC+XML+V0//EN )

In considering how federal policy might help, I think that both subsidy and mandate can and do have negative, unintended consequences in the field of energy efficient buildings. One problem is lack of assurance that the subsidies bring about real and cost-effective savings. Passive House certification offers a way through this: it ensures energy efficiency, unlike any green building system in the US (including the LEED system). A certifier checks the design and calculations for insulation level, glazing type, etc; and the air tightness of the building is physically tested on site. Incremental cost for Passive House is currently about 5-7% in Germany, probably higher in the US. A subsidy of Passive House, or a US standard with the same level of quality assurance, would help defray added costs for early adoption and get a new industry on its feet.

Mr. President and Administration, Thank You for your work. You inspire me. Please keep reminding yourself of your deepest intentions, and stay safe and well.

Warmly,

David White