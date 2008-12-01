Geek Out: Macworld vs. CES

ATTENDANCE

MacWorld: 50,000



CES: 150,000

GETTING IN

MacWorld: Macworld is public. Buy a pass ($299-$1895), lace up your New Balances, and show up.



CES: It’s a trade show, so buddy up to the office IT guys unless you still have an expense account. Better yet, start a tech blog and get a media pass.

MAIN DRAW

MacWorld: It WAS supposed to be Steve Jobs…



CES: It WAS supposed to be Bill Gates….

LIKE CITY, LIKE CONFERENCE

MacWorld: Earnest, a bit crunchy granola, overall a well-balanced blend of substance and style.



CES: Speed. Emphasis on plastics. Obsession with being thinner than the next model.

UNFORTUNATE SLOGAN

MacWorld: “You’ll never forget your first time”



CES: “See yourself in the digital economy”

SPEAKERS

MacWorld: New York Times singing tech columnist David Pogue



CES: Microsoft screaming CEO Steve Ballmer; Sony CEO Sir Howard Stringer.