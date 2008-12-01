advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Geek Out: Macworld vs. CES

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

WHEN
MacWorld: January 5-9

CES: January 8-11

advertisement

ATTENDANCE
MacWorld: 50,000

CES: 150,000

GETTING IN
MacWorld: Macworld is public. Buy a pass ($299-$1895), lace up your New Balances, and show up.

CES: It’s a trade show, so buddy up to the office IT guys unless you still have an expense account. Better yet, start a tech blog and get a media pass.

MAIN DRAW
MacWorld: It WAS supposed to be Steve Jobs

CES: It WAS supposed to be Bill Gates….

LIKE CITY, LIKE CONFERENCE
MacWorld: Earnest, a bit crunchy granola, overall a well-balanced blend of substance and style.

CES: Speed. Emphasis on plastics. Obsession with being thinner than the next model.

UNFORTUNATE SLOGAN
MacWorld: “You’ll never forget your first time”

CES: “See yourself in the digital economy”

SPEAKERS
MacWorld: New York Times singing tech columnist David Pogue

CES: Microsoft screaming CEO Steve Ballmer; Sony CEO Sir Howard Stringer.

IN THE CRYSTAL BALL
MacWorld: Expect more than the pre-announced sneak peeks at Snow Leopard OS X. But will there be “one more thing”?

CES: OLED is the new LCD, along with better wireless HDTV. Expect lots of touchscreen action.

WATCH AT HOME
MacWorld: Nope. You’ll find Macworld clips online, but no full video. You really have to be there.

CES: CES’s Web site will have a full multimedia library with video of all speeches and events.

AFTER HOURS
MacWorld: Barstool debates on the merits of CS4 rage all night long in SoMA.

CES: The AVN Adult Movie Awards are in town too. What happens at CES…

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life