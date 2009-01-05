Recommended Reading for All Occasions – Posted to Twitter
US military targets social nets – The Guardian – http://tinyurl.com/6ot5wd
Marketer’s Guide to Semantic Web: Solving Social Media Measurement (Three Minds On Digital Marketing @ Organic) – http://tinyurl.com/6cobj5
snopes.com: Mondex Biochips – http://tinyurl.com/23duek
SitePoint » How To Crowdsource Your Research & Development – http://tinyurl.com/67cwme
Christian Renaud’s Weblog: Lively heads for the giraffe graveyard – http://tinyurl.com/6gh6cz
Skin Deep – Experts Question Early Use of Nanotechnology in Products – NYTimes.com – http://tinyurl.com/5pqa8d
IBM Press room – 2008-09-03 Made in IBM Labs: IBM Moves Real-Time Communication and Collaboration Into 3-D – United States – http://tinyurl.com/5bbkfx
Storefronts in Virtual Worlds Bringing In Real Money – NYTimes.com – http://tinyurl.com/5bbkfx
Demystifying Digital Camera Specifications Part 1: What’s in a Pixel? – http://tinyurl.com/4y8ny3
Animators Envision 3-D TV at Home – WSJ.com – http://tinyurl.com/7phz67