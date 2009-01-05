Become Self Confident in 2009

This is a blog about personal and professional success. If you’ve read it in 2008, you know that in my Amazon.com bestselling book, Straight Talk for Success , I point out that successful people have five things in common:

Successful people are self confident. Successful people create positive personal impact. Successful people are outstanding performers. Successful people are dynamic communicators. Successful people are interpersonally competent.

As we begin 2009, I will do a brief recap of each of these. Today’s focus is self confidence.

If you want to become self confident you need to do three things.

Become an optimist. Learn from, and then forget yesterday’s mistakes. Focus on tomorrow’s achievements. Face your fears and take action. Action cures fear. Procrastination and inaction compound it. Failure is rarely fatal. Do something, anything that will move you closer to achieving your goals. Surround yourself with positive people. Build a network of supportive friends. Jettison the negative people in your life. And just as important, find a mentor to help build your confidence and guide you along the way.

If you do these three things, you’ll become more self confident in 2009. It’s only common sense. That’s it for today. Tomorrow, I’ll post on creating positive personal impact. Thanks for reading.

Bud