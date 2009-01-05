Why Wouldn’t your Service Providers Work Together?

Let’s say you have a problem with a system or a product that contains several components from different companies. To fix the problem, you need to contact different providers. What if those providers employed community service professionals who did the contacting and triaging on your behalf?

That would indeed be quite innovative and delightful from a customer satisfaction standpoint. We live in an increasingly connected society – social media or not, it takes a global effort to pull products together nowadays. The world may not be flat yet, but it is indeed much smaller.

I have been experiencing this kind of concept but as a one-off conversations with one provider – actually to be exact with a community manager of one provider who is volunteering to help broker information and a fix with another provider. Sometimes, your customers may be at a loss on how to explain even what the problem is, as in my case.

Wouldn’t it be much more efficient on your part and satisfying on the customers’ side to have this kind of set up?

You may be surprised to find this out, but many traditional businesses have been doing it for years – especially those where relationships are embedded in the business model. Commercial insurance is one of those.

It will become clearer in the coming months that true relationships and focus on product will trump a lot of other considerations – price, promotion, and placement among them. In fact, the product itself is becoming the strongest form of promotion with relationships filling in as the placement in many cases – peer to peer recommendations trump media messages.

If your concern is that customers will not pay a higher fee for your product, let me assure you – we would. On one condition – that the service be there and that the product be what advertised. I buy Apple because of the customer service and support that comes with the products. And the products are good.