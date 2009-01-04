Introducing Vanguard Governance: The Power of Boards and a Mandate for Change

For-profit boards of directors bear much responsibility for the past year’s financial catastrophes. Nonprofit boards are accountable for global and regional organizations that need to address vital matters relating to the environment, energy, jobs, poverty, education, healthcare, and the arts. The public and the media are becoming aware of the role, power, authority, and yes, the fiduciary responsibility of boards of directors of for-profits as well as nonprofits to build a more prosperous, sustainable, and peaceful world.

This post introduces a four-part series on Vanguard Governance, a bold new approach to focus the attention of boards on their responsibilities and to build boards with the most qualified people. The series will run until the inauguration of President-elect Barack Obama on Tuesday, January 20, 2009. Fitting for a new year and a new generation of leadership.

This series will include the following: