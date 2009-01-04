Straight Talk for Success in 2009

This is a special Sunday post. As we begin 2009, I want to review my ideas on personal and professional success as described in Straight Talk for Success.

Thanks to you, Straight Talk became an Amazon.com bestseller last year. And, I’ve received offers from two publishers to write follow up books. So be on the lookout for a Walk the Talk handbook called Your Success GPS, and a 42 Rules book, 42 Rules to Jumpstart Your Personal and Professional Success later this year. I’m also working with my friends at SelfGrowth.com to produce an eBook in which I will interview experts on the ideas in Straight Tal and is tentatively titled The Official Guide to Success.

Straight Talk, the two new books and the new eBook are based on some common sense ideas about personal and professional success.

Successful people have five things in common:

1. Successful people are self confident.

2. Successful people create positive personal impact.

3. Successful people are outstanding performers.

4. Successful people are dynamic communicators.

5. Successful people are interpersonally competent.

Self confident people have at least three things in common:

1. Self confident people are optimistic.

2. Self confident people face their fears and take action.

3. Self confident people surround themselves with positive people.

People who create positive personal impact have at least three things in common:

1. People who create powerful personal impact develop and constantly promote their personal brand.

2. People who create powerful personal impact are impeccable in their presentation of self.

3. People who create powerful personal impact know and practice the basic rules of etiquette.