How to Get a Job in 2009

During a brief discussion on the Fox Business Network this morning about jobs in 2009, I was reminded again that many leaders and pundits believe we are in for a really gloomy year. When I spoke about job opportunities and hiring activity that is going on, the host thanked me for my “optimism.”

Optimism seems to be scarce lately. Yes, job losses and the unemployment rate will likely rise in 2009. But the U.S. still has over 90% employment, and jobs open up every day.

As author Laurence Shatkin (150 Best Recession-Proof Jobs) said to me for a recent article: “Remember that people are always being hired, even in a recession.”

Granted, job seekers will have a more difficult getting a job this year. Competition will be tough, and the search process will take longer than in recent years.

To give job seekers a better edge, I asked members of the Recruiter Roundtable on Yahoo! HotJobs for their best advice on the one thing that candidates must do to get the jobs they want in 2009.

They all had great advice, and I recommend reading the article. A common theme emerged around diversifying your search and your resume. In other words, don’t limit your search to a particular industry, job title, or location. And don’t take a “one size fits all” approach to your resume; you should tailor each one to a specific job description.

There are several other articles that offer great tips for everyone who is interested in finding a new job this year: “6 Essentials for Finding a New Job,” “Job-Search Rejection? No Sweat,” and “8 Ways to Make Yourself More Marketable.”