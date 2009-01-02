I hope that 2009 brings you lots of love, peace, health, happiness and prosperity. I, for one, am glad to see 2008 go. I am feeling hopeful as we enter 2009.

The holidays were a little rough for me. My 83 year old Mother who suffers from COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease – meaning that her lungs are shot) had emergency surgery on her intestines twice. At one point, it appeared as if we were going to lose her. Her priest even administered the last rites on December 30. Somehow she pulled through.

She now faces a couple of months of rehab before she’ll be able to go home. But for now at least, she is still with us.

My Mom is pretty cool. She spends a lot of time on the internet. On several occasions, she has expressed a desire to become an internet marketer. This fall, she and I discussed writing an eBook highlighting what she has learned in life. We got started on the project, but decided to put it on hold for the holidays. I’m not sure when we’ll get back to it. However, today I thought I’d share the key points she wants to make in the eBook.

As we begin 2009, here’s what Henrietta Bilanich, my Mom, The Common Sense Mom, says she has learned about life:

Make Faith, Hope and Love your priority.

Never put off until tomorrow what you can do today.

First impressions are not always the best.

Be ready to accept change, good or bad.

Never spread a rumor. Once you do you can’t call it back.

Always live by the Golden Rule.

For now I’ll leave it at that. I will be interviewing my Mom to flesh out these ideas and to provide you with the stories behind why she chose these six items as the most important lessons she has learned in her 83 years.