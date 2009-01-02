Must Have Resolutions for 2009

There are currently a bazillion blogs and articles on what any business or entrepreneur can be doing right now to weather the economic crisis and job lay-offs. Rean them all you want, but if you don’t get back to your bascis first, it will all be for naught.

Here is a list of the five most important business resolutions you should make, and stick to, for 2009:

I will work harder. Make sure you are following your passion, what it is you really want to do. With the economic crisis, lay offs, etc. now is as good a time as any to follow a dream. When you work a passion, success is inevitable on some level or another. I will work smarter. Read everything you can get your hands on. Know your industry, the world around you, pop culture, religion, politics, your community. The more you read and learn, the more opportunities you’ll find. I will get organized. Have a plan; be on time, do some research before meeting with people. Successful people are not unorganized. End of point. I will form relationships. Relationships are everything. Join industry groups and participate. Volunteer. Find out what it is people need and want and lend a hand, make an introduction, send a client, connect the dots. It will come back to you ten-fold. I will say thank you. Somewhere along the line, if you are networking properly, someone will “lend a hand, make an introduction, send a client, connect the dots” for you. Follow up with the most powerful tool you have – a hand written thank you note. I promise it will make you stand out in the crowd and leave a lasting impression. A good one.

So, stick with these five basic resolutions. Print the list and put it somewhere you’ll see it each and every day. Make it your screen saver. Put it in your “To Do” list on your mobile phone. These may seem like very simplistic no-brainers, but they are very powerful if used each and every day.

Happy New Year!

