2009: The Year Gadgets Stop Being Life Add-Ons?

I was reading about Vuzix’s new VR projection glasses–actually looking pretty snazzy, versus a prop from Star Trek–when a thought struck me. It seems that the gadget as a nice-to-have bolt-on to modern life is dead. Instead, the gadget as a ubiquitous, fully-integrated, seamless augmentation to modern life has been born, and 2009 is when the transition may become complete.

Let me start with the technology.

Check out the Vuzix VR system: This once sci-fi technology promises some pretty cool personal video-experiences. It looks good, and, more importantly, it’s a real consumer product. You could slip these on when on a flight, and relax into your own private audio-visual entertainment world, and no-one would bat much of an eyelid.

Then think of the netbook. It’s a radical approach to portable computing, and centers on low-power processing, at low pricing, combined with (almost) pocketable transportability. I’ve seen hundreds of them in use in coffee shops, on trains… everywhere. Basically they’ve dramatically multiplied the number of people who’d consider using a computer outside of an office or a home environment.

Quickly think of the 3G pocket-sized mobile internet dongle. Slot it into your notebook PC and you’ve got a respectable-speed mobile internet access point pretty much everywhere there’s cellphone reception.

The iPhone, and its band of similar followers, could be the peak of current gadget integration. It’s a seamless mobile internet device, cellphone and entertainment machine in one very sleekly-designed and easy-to-use package. It lets you speak to people, google for random facts or pass the time with a game practically everywhere.