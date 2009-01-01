Another Wall Street Fiasco!

Jose D. Roncal

www.financialspeculation.com

An epic fraud has just been uncovered – this time it doesn’t involve those new exotic and complex securitized debt/credit default swap packages. No, this one is a good old-fashioned Ponzi scheme—and it’s so big it could surpass Enron!

Bernard Madoff, former Nasdaq Stock Market chairman and founder of privately held Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC, has been arrested and charged with securities fraud in what federal prosecutors called a Ponzi scheme that could involve losses of up to $50 billion.

Here’s how it worked. Madoff’s clients included several prominent hedge funds. Even though business had been insolvent for at least four years, he kept paying out returns to investors. How did he do it? By using money received from new investors, because Ponzi schemes need net inflows of money to work.

Who would have doubted the integrity of one of the most reputable firms on Wall Street run by an individual that was instrumental in framing the structure of the SEC?



Once again, where were the auditors/accountants? Did it not raise any red flags that the company had reported consistent earnings for the past 20 years? And how could this privately-held company managing that amount of money not be regulated, audited, controlled or provide any safeguards to their so called “investors?”



Apparently the SEC had even received numerous letters from investors trying to sound the alarm that something didn’t smell right. Why was no investigation conducted?