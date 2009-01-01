Following the Money vs. Following the Innovators

Why should places like Arizona place so much emphasis on the presence or absence of venture capital? Only a very small percentage of companies ever get venture capital. Most start with self-financing and raise money later, typically from angels. Especially in places like Arizona, most companies have to do without venture capita forever. Can they still succeed? Does Arizona have the kind of companies that spin off serial entrepreneurs and help build the local economy?

This is a question hotly debated by entrepreneurs and economic

development officials alike. The entrepreneurs want to know where the

money is, and the investors want to know where the experienced

managementment teams are. Usually, it’s the lawyers who do the deals

who know the answers.

Bill Hardin, a partner at Osborn Maledon, one of the go-to law firms

for entrepreneurial companies in Phoenix, says both capital and

management teams do exist in Arizona–in ample suppy. In nearly thirty

years of doing mergers and acquisitions work, he has seen companies

like Viasoft and Sales Logix , venture-backed themselves, thrive in

Phoenix and get acquired, releasing skilled management to do other

things, like form new companies. There have been a surprising number

of mid-tier enterprise application companies in Arizona, with

successful — if less trumpeted — exits.

In a half hour phone conversation with Bill, he reeled off the names

of about a dozen people who had come out of Viasoft and SalesLogix

alone and gone on to start Homebid and run Netpro, which itself was

recently sold to Quest. Some of these companies I remembered, and some

I had forgotten about. But all of them had raised money, hired

people, and proceeded down the road to an exit.

And these are the deals Bill himself has worked on with partners at

his firm. It’s just a microcosm of what has happened over the past

twenty-five years. He also reminded me of Greg Patras’ National Health

Enhancement Systems, which was also successfully sold.

In Bill’s opinion, which should be taken very seriously, it’s a night

and day difference in Arizona over the past 25 years from the

entrepreneurship perspective. The state is now seeing a lot of action

in medical device and healthcare IT companies, and in alternative

energy.

(He also says a recently completed (but not yet released) report from

Governor Napolitano’s Arizona Economic Research Organization, which

he co-chaired, will talk about further capital formation initiatives.)