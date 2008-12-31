Day of Opportunity

Ok, it’s a bit cheesy, but it is the New Year. Here’s a New Year’s greeting for you all from Growthink:

http://www.growthink.com/content/twas-night-2009

Several well known companies, including GE and Microsoft were started in recessions. FORTUNE magazine was started in the midst of the Great Depression. Starting a business at any time entails risk, and it may be harder now than at other times. You may also find that your competitors have pulled back under their shell, or that they are for sale.

If you’ve been the victim of a layoff, you situation is different. On the one hand, you have to keep “looking for work” in order to continue to get unemployment. Still, you can work on developing a business. Put together a solid business plan – do your homework, test out your ideas with trusted colleagues and advisors.