Why We Need E-Mail Etiquette

Yesterday I received an email from a student asking several questions about an assignment due the first class after the holidays. Because of the nature of the questions, and my irritation at having to consider teaching during my vacation from the classroom, I answered this email with one word: “No.” Within minutes I realized how rude my response had been! That incident prompted the following reflection on email as a method of communication that remains very susceptible to misuse and misinterpretation.

E-mail has been around long enough that we should know how to properly use it. But that is definitely not the case. As I coach my executive clients, I continually hear complaints from them about the lack of email etiquette, including the following most common inappropriate uses of email:

1. Using email as a weapon. We complain in an e-mail message to a co-worker about an issue we have with them and “cc” their supervisor and others. Rather than resolve the issue, our email escalates it to a conflict.

2. Sending an angry e-mail to many people. Upset with a policy or a decision, we email everyone in the entire organization about our dissatisfaction. This doesn’t constructively address the issue and we look like a malcontent.

3. Using abusive language. We would not use the abusive language (“stupid”, “lazy”, “inconsiderate”) we use in emails, in a face-to-face encounter – unless we want to get smacked up side of our head!

4. Being to “business like.” Emails that are to brief or abrupt cause us to be perceived as being angry or upset.

5. Revealing sensitive information. The content of every email is a permanent record that can be shared with everyone – including another person’s lawyer- so discussing sensitive stuff in an email is a no-no.