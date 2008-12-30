Kissing Octopi May Be Cutest Flash Drives Ever

Normally a flash drive doesn’t impress me unless it’s smaller than a grain of rice, or squeezes in enough storage capacity to digitize the library of Congress, twice: But the kissing octopi drives from A-Data caught my eye. How couldn’t they?

Shaped like a slightly demented octopus–with a pull-out snout that contains the actual flash RAM chips–the drives have won an iF 2009 design award. Their snouts also contain a magnet, you see, so they can pair up as a kissing couple, or be used to pin notes to your refrigerator.

That’s it: they’re pretty simple, but horrifyingly cute. Dubbed the T806, they’re available in 2, 4, and 8GB sizes, though prices aren’t yet available.

[via DesignLaunches]