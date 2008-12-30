MSI U115 Is World’s First Hybrid Storage Netbook

The MSI U115 looks pretty much like any other netbook, but purring away inside its smallish frame is an exclusive data storage system: It’s the world’s first netbook on the market with hybrid storage.

The U115 has a solid state drive and a hard drive, and operates them simultaneously. The OS runs from the SSD, bringing the advantages of speedier access times, lower power consumption and resistance to knocks and bangs–perfect for when you’re using the machine on the go, if you’re as clumsy as I am with my expensive electronics. The HDD is mainly a storage repository for your own files, and can be disconnected to save power in a special “Eco On-Mode.”

Elsewise, the machine has a 1024 x 60-pixel screen, Atom Z530 CPU at 1.6GHz, 1GB of RAM and a 2-megapixel camera. The SSD is either 8 or 16GB in size, with the HDD having 120 or 160GB options, but sadly there’s no pricing or release timing info out yet.

