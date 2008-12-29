Operation Santa Declared Too Risky – US Post Office: Volunteerism Versus Risk Management

The US Postal Service recently declared Santa Clause to be unsafe for children. Forced to make a choice between risk management and the belief in everything good Old Saint Nick stands for, they decisively opted for the former. Volunteering, whether through non-profits or Employer Sponsored programs at work is consistently being managed for risk over effectiveness. This is a mistake with massive negative impacts for the future. The US Postal Service: They giveth and they taketh away.

Santa Clause: Real or make-believe was never the issue. For children of all ages he stands as a beacon; a call. He is the voice imploring, “believe.” Believe that humanity is worth loving, life is worth living, kindness and generosity can still change the world. Believe. Remember. If only once a year, let a silly man and his jolly laugh represent the hope we all long for.

Miracle on 34th Street is a Christmas classic that seeks to remind us of the paramount importance of that belief. The pivotal courtroom scene places viewers on jury duty as once cynic, Fred Gaily, passionately defends the legitimacy of defendant Kris Kringle as the one, true Santa Clause. We wonder as we watch why it is so significant…. Why do we care if Santa Clause exists or not? Does it really matter if the court or the man wins this little trial? But not to worry, soon it is revealed that Kris Kringle has, by the unquestionable authority of the US Postal System, been the recipient of some 50,000 letters addressed directly to Santa Clause himself. The evidence is solid, the letters carried in for all to see, and Santa Clause wins. We win. Belief wins.

Letters to Santa are an important part of the belief of many children. Since 1912, in New York, postal workers have seen fit to legitimize the hopes of these young writers and reply to each and every letter received. In the 40s, the public was invited to participate as volunteer Santas. ‘Miracle on 34th Street’ accelerated the tradition and the last two decades have seen exponential growth in what has become a thriving volunteer program. This year, in an amazing show of generosity, 3000 New York residents arrived daily to respond to the 500,000 letters received. Many volunteers even chose to deliver gifts directly to the child at his/her home.

And as long as children continue believing, the US Postal System will take it upon itself to see that their letters are delivered directly to these volunteer “Santa Clauses” of our day. Thousands of ordinary citizens deputized as ‘Santa’ by a branch of the federal government.

Then again, maybe not.

Less than 2 weeks ago, as Christmas drew near and children excitedly awaited replies from Santa, volunteers showed up to find a sign that read, “Operation Santa Clause: Cancelled.” That’s it. Cancelled. No warning. No explanation. Just confused volunteers and disappointed children.