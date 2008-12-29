HP’s New MediaSmart Home Servers To Play With Macs

HP’s EX485 and 487 servers have just hit the network-attached storage scene, and they’re likely to make a bit of a splash: they’re apparently the first NAS devices not made by Apple that are officially compatible with the Time Machine back-up feature built into OS X.

The devices are based on Windows Home Server, meaning you’ll need a PC to configure them, but when up and running they’re designed to act as a household’s central data repository. Using HP’s proprietary Media Collector, they’ll do all the centralizing, copying and synching and back-up of files and hard drives across network-connected PCs, act as an iTunes server, and are also compatible with OS X Leopard’s Time Machine automated back-up service.

Each runs on a 64-bit Celeron processor, ticking over at 2GHz, with 2GB of RAM, a bunch of USB ports, an eSATA port and gigabit ethernet for connectivity to your network, as well as smart power management for energy efficiency. The 485 will come with 750GB of drives pre-installed, while the 487 will have 1.5TB: Each can be reconfigured with new drives in its four-bay housing, up to a total of 9TB. Due out in February, at $599 for the ex485 and $749 for the ex487.

