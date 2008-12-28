Why We Need to Read About Good Economic News in Tough Times

The other day I was carrying on a friendly argument with the editor of a regional business publication here in South Carolina. My point was that he had the choice to lead (or not to lead) with positive news in his daily e-blast.

His point was that the so-called bad news (layoffs, closings, bankruptcy) was helpful to people who were in decision-making positions would benefit from reading these stories. I agree. To a point.

In tough times, people are looking for more than a whiff of hope – they need to find a plan B. If their business venture is faltering, why not look at what is succeeding? It then makes more sense to lead with the positive, both to boost flagging spirits as well as to offer options and opportunities readers may not have considered. Why not give them news of the innovators and entrepreneurs that are forging ahead despite the downturn, not only to start conversations but to stimulate more growth?

In the spirit of accentuating the positive, consider these two bits of news:

The big three automakers may have troubles, but the BMW manufacturing facility is growing. BMW is investing $750 million in its Spartanburg County factory, adding 1.5 million square feet and estimating 500 new jobs for the site to produce three models and to increase production capacity to 240,000 units by 2012.

The ten-county area of Upstate South Carolina announced $2.18 Billion in capital investment this year.

That $2.18 billion encompasses a lot of start-ups and expansions that are going to push the region into the spotlight, both for automotive manufacturing as well as R&D and into new tech businesses.